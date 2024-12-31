The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.58. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 153,274 shares.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 2.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.19%. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
