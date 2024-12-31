Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.
Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.
