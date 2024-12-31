Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and traded as low as $14.34. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 82,321 shares trading hands.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $153,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.