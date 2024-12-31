Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.68. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 998,124 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.05.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

