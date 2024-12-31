Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and traded as low as $14.82. Navigator shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 157,488 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Navigator in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Navigator alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVGS

Navigator Stock Performance

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Navigator during the third quarter worth approximately $907,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Navigator by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.