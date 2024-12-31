John Wood Group (LON:WG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.37 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 62.10 ($0.78). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 63.30 ($0.79), with a volume of 1,701,702 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.14) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WG

John Wood Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wood Group

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.24. The company has a market cap of £435.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £6,681.24 ($8,382.99). Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

John Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.