John Wood Group (LON:WG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.37 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 62.10 ($0.78). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 63.30 ($0.79), with a volume of 1,701,702 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.14) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.
In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £6,681.24 ($8,382.99). Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
