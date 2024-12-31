SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.46 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.72). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.73), with a volume of 513,649 shares.
SDI Group Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.54. The company has a market capitalization of £59.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of 1.43.
SDI Group Company Profile
SDl Group plc specialises in the acquisition and development of companies that design and manufacture products for use in the lab equipment, industrial & scientific sensors and the industrial & scientific products markets. SDI’s current portfolio of 14 companies target markets including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, plastics and packaging, manufacturing, precision optics, measurement instrumentation and art conservation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SDI Group
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.