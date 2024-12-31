SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.46 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.72). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.73), with a volume of 513,649 shares.

SDI Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.54. The company has a market capitalization of £59.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Get SDI Group alerts:

SDI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About SDI Group plc:

SDl Group plc specialises in the acquisition and development of companies that design and manufacture products for use in the lab equipment, industrial & scientific sensors and the industrial & scientific products markets. SDI’s current portfolio of 14 companies target markets including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, plastics and packaging, manufacturing, precision optics, measurement instrumentation and art conservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.