DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.67. DarioHealth shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 315,827 shares traded.

DarioHealth Trading Up 13.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 3.1% in the second quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,375,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 41,738 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 71.6% during the third quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 41,943 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in DarioHealth by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.