LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and traded as high as $17.39. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 34,724 shares.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
