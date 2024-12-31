LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and traded as high as $17.39. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 34,724 shares.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

