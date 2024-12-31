Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and traded as low as $20.16. Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 205,016 shares.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $1.96 dividend. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Jane Musser Nelson purchased 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,059.58. The trade was a 30.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $105,842.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,035.20. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $34,599,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,789.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $4,446,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

