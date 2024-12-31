Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and traded as low as $20.16. Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 205,016 shares.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $1.96 dividend. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.
Insider Activity at Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $34,599,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,789.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $4,446,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Diversified Equity Fund
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.