Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.30. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 98,887 shares traded.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

