Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.64 ($0.02). Aukett Swanke Group shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,910 shares changing hands.

Aukett Swanke Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.95 million, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aukett Swanke Group news, insider Nicholas ?Nick? Clark sold 2,000,000 shares of Aukett Swanke Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £40,000 ($50,188.21). 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aukett Swanke Group

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers architectural design services, including master planning, interior design, and fit-out capability; and executive architectural delivery services under the Veretec brand.

