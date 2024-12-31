Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.20 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.75). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.75), with a volume of 12,966 shares changing hands.

Tissue Regenix Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.78. The company has a market capitalization of £41.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,820.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of bone graft substitutes and soft tissue in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dCELL, BioRinse, and GBM-V segments. It also provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue to repair diseased or damaged body parts; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductivity to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

