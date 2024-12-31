Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.94 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 51.20 ($0.64). Schroder Real Estate Invest shares last traded at GBX 51.20 ($0.64), with a volume of 380,447 shares traded.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £249.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5,092.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.75.

Get Schroder Real Estate Invest alerts:

Schroder Real Estate Invest Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Schroder Real Estate Invest’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schroder Real Estate Invest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,000.00%.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Invest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Invest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.