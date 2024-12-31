Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.14 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 201.50 ($2.53). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.53), with a volume of 3,347 shares changing hands.

Alpha Real Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 62.73, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.85. The company has a market cap of £121.46 million, a PE ratio of -10,075.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Alpha Real Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,000.00%.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

