Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.60. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 28,467 shares trading hands.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 28.03%.

Cryo-Cell International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Cryo-Cell International’s payout ratio is presently -94.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Cryo-Cell International worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

