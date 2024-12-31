Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and traded as high as $16.73. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 1,243 shares.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

(Get Free Report)

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.