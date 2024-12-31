Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.64 and traded as high as $169.36. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $153.27, with a volume of 894 shares.

Heartland BancCorp Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland BancCorp Dividend Announcement

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.759 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

