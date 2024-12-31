Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.64 and traded as high as $169.36. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $153.27, with a volume of 894 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.41.
Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.
