Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.17 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.28). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.26), with a volume of 478,270 shares.

Ilika Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.45. The firm has a market cap of £35.84 million, a P/E ratio of -714.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

