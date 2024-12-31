NWF Group (LON:NWF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.84 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 159 ($1.99). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 154.89 ($1.94), with a volume of 155,079 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get NWF Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NWF

NWF Group Stock Performance

NWF Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.80. The stock has a market cap of £75.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22.

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.