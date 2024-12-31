Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.66. Aware shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 94,048 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aware in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWRE. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aware during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aware by 28.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aware by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

