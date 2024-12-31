Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 585,249 shares traded.

Telkonet Stock Down 5.9 %

Telkonet Company Profile

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platforms of intelligent automation solutions for the Internet of Things in the United States. Its platforms provide savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

