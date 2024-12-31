SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.37 and traded as high as C$11.21. SunOpta shares last traded at C$10.94, with a volume of 14,411 shares.

SunOpta Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$240.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.68 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

