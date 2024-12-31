Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and traded as high as $18.50. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 17,601 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 111.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group



Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

