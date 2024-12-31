Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as high as C$0.35. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 78,205 shares traded.

Midland Exploration Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

