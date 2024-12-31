Spyglass Resources (OTCMKTS:SGLRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Spyglass Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLRF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Spyglass Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 715 shares trading hands.
Spyglass Resources Stock Performance
About Spyglass Resources
Spyglass Resources Corp., an intermediate oil and gas company, operates oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in Dixonville, Enchant, Retlaw, Matziwin, and Halkirk-Provost in Alberta; and Noel, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Pace Oil & Gas Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spyglass Resources
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Spyglass Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyglass Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.