Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.06 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 102.13 ($1.28). Crimson Tide shares last traded at GBX 102.13 ($1.28), with a volume of 2,454 shares.

Crimson Tide Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company has a market cap of £6.71 million, a PE ratio of -10,212.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 140.11.

Crimson Tide Company Profile

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

