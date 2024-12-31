FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,850.82 ($23.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,928 ($24.19). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,908 ($23.94), with a volume of 62,539 shares changing hands.
FD Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £540.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,992.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,850.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,632.81.
About FD Technologies
FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
