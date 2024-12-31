FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,850.82 ($23.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,928 ($24.19). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,908 ($23.94), with a volume of 62,539 shares changing hands.

FD Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £540.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,992.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,850.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,632.81.

About FD Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.