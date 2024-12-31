Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

TCBS stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Texas Community Bancshares has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.54%.

Insider Activity at Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

In related news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo bought 2,807 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $42,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,975. This trade represents a 3.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

