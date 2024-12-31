PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,247.35 ($15.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,395 ($17.50). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,389.54 ($17.43), with a volume of 42,204 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.45) to GBX 1,500 ($18.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,247.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,281.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £578.37 million, a PE ratio of 2,657.70 and a beta of 1.11.

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2023 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises hospitality real estate.

