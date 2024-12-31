Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 459.60 ($5.77) and traded as high as GBX 479 ($6.01). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 466 ($5.85), with a volume of 183,626 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on LIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.27) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 215 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is -144,000.00%.
In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of £227,000 ($284,818.07). 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
