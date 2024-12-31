ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.59 and traded as low as $50.69. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 2,066 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 10.07% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

