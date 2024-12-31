Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,690,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 14,050,000 shares. Approximately 25.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TNYA. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TNYA opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.72. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $7.01.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.