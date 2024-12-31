Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.89 ($0.01). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01), with a volume of 238,847 shares traded.

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Down 11.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Will Holland bought 697,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,974.84 ($8,751.37). 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

