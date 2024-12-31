Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.46 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 30.74 ($0.39). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 29.75 ($0.37), with a volume of 5,197,468 shares trading hands.

Pantheon Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The company has a market cap of £333.46 million, a PE ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.09.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing the Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on state land on the Alaska North Slope (“ANS”), onshore USA where, following issue of the new leases, it will have a 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres. Certified contingent resources attributable to these projects exceeds 1 billion barrels of marketable liquids, located adjacent to Alaska’s Trans Alaska Pipeline System (“TAPS”).

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.