Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) Short Interest Up 22.9% in December

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 650,600 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TELO opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

Get Telomir Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 172,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.