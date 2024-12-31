Short Interest in Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Grows By 25.1%

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 68,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toro stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Toro worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

TORO opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Toro has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.55.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

