Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,400 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 607,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 431,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Shares of STIM opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 23.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 62,628 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 95,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 47,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 178,700 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,274,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 599,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.