Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Short Interest Update

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Talkspace Stock Performance
Talkspace stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Talkspace has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
About Talkspace
