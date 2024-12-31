EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.05 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 26.20 ($0.33). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 26.20 ($0.33), with a volume of 45,763 shares changing hands.

EKF Diagnostics Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of £120.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,655.50 and a beta of 0.57.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

