Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Decreases By 18.3%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 208,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 306,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLSA opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Institutional Trading of Tiziana Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tiziana Life Sciences worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

