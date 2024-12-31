Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Update

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 927,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 624,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $633.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 42.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 17.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

