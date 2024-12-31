Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,213 shares changing hands.
Renegade Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85.
About Renegade Gold
Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.
