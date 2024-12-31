HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 525.52 ($6.59) and traded as high as GBX 536 ($6.73). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 532 ($6.68), with a volume of 243,715 shares changing hands.

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 131.50 and a quick ratio of 274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 525.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 512.78.

About HgCapital Trust

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

