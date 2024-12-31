Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on TH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Target Hospitality
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Target Hospitality Price Performance
NASDAQ:TH opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $939.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Target Hospitality
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.