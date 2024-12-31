Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Target Hospitality by 13.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 33.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $939.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

