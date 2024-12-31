Short Interest in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Declines By 14.0%

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 51.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.22 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

