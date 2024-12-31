Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,470,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 8,480,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.19.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.65). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $491.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,038,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 828,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 616,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 5,174,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,596,000 after buying an additional 453,944 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 610,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 382,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 290,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

