TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLSI shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at TriSalus Life Sciences

NASDAQ:TLSI opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $151.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.56. TriSalus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

In other TriSalus Life Sciences news, major shareholder Equity Ab Frankenius bought 62,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $249,998.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,230,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,736,069.56. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 70,012 shares of company stock valued at $281,235 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLSI. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,184,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 110,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 45.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 62,542 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

