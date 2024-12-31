Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2024

Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHARGet Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.34 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,938,902 shares changing hands.

Chariot Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.18 million, a P/E ratio of -106.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew R. Hockey purchased 105,386 shares of Chariot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,107.72 ($2,644.57). Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.

