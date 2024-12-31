Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.28 and traded as low as C$29.13. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$29.39, with a volume of 576,677 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIF
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 1.1 %
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.