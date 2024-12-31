Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.28 and traded as low as C$29.13. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$29.39, with a volume of 576,677 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.28.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC.

